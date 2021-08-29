Fasting - Day 3 of 9 - overview of why and how

I provide much more information, links, videos on this subject at my BitterrootBugle.com website. Go there, put "fast" in the search this site box. Be patient, I am likely to do the web post Sunday rather than Saturday night.



I did much the same thing a year ago in the same situation - my wife visited relatives while I took advantage of the reduced temptation to eat. It was very good for me, bouncing my health up and training my body to operate in a lower weight category.



I imagine it would be a whole lot easier in a fasting clinic where you don't have access to your kitchen and pantry. Imagine a scenario where there is simply no food in the house and you have already trained your mind and body to handle that. Definitely lower trauma and stress benefits for those who have practiced.