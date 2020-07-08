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China Tests New Ballistic Missile ‘DF-17’ With Hypersonic Gliders
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32 views • July 08, 2020
China Tests New Ballistic Missile ‘DF-17’ With Hypersonic Gliders
China has reportedly carried out first series of tests of a new ballistic missile equipped with a hypersonic glide vehicle (HGV), The Diplomat reports, citing a U.S. government source.
As part of recent intelligence assessments on the People’s Liberation Army Rocket Force (PLARF), the source said that two tests were taken place last month on a new missile dubbed DF-17. The first test took place on November 1 and the second test took place on November 15.
Source : http://www.defenseworld.net/news/2164...
China has reportedly carried out first series of tests of a new ballistic missile equipped with a hypersonic glide vehicle (HGV), The Diplomat reports, citing a U.S. government source.
As part of recent intelligence assessments on the People’s Liberation Army Rocket Force (PLARF), the source said that two tests were taken place last month on a new missile dubbed DF-17. The first test took place on November 1 and the second test took place on November 15.
Source : http://www.defenseworld.net/news/2164...
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