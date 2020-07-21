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Silvano Trotta - Danger ! Champignons et Covid19 !
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29 views • July 21, 2020
Import YT 20 juillet 2020 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2S5I0sfah3g
Chaîne YT Silvano Trotta : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgJsFMb8rF_aO1qZgvu_2AQ
Les champignons que l'on a découvert dans des lots de masques se retrouvent dans les poumons de patients ! Hasard ? M'écrire : [email protected]
Sources :
https://www.ibtimes.sg/what-aspergillus-latus-coronavirus-patients-are-dying-due-unusual-fungal-infection-48760
https://www.rts.ch/info/suisse/11462967-la-chasse-aux-masques-perimes-est-lancee-les-echanges-ont-commence.html
https://www.ibtimes.sg/high-rate-serious-covid-19-cases-will-hit-us-weeks-warns-expert-48584
https://www.futura-sciences.com/sante/actualites/coronavirus-cellules-infectees-coronavirus-ont-tentacules-poussent-81770/
Chaîne YT Silvano Trotta : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgJsFMb8rF_aO1qZgvu_2AQ
Les champignons que l'on a découvert dans des lots de masques se retrouvent dans les poumons de patients ! Hasard ? M'écrire : [email protected]
Sources :
https://www.ibtimes.sg/what-aspergillus-latus-coronavirus-patients-are-dying-due-unusual-fungal-infection-48760
https://www.rts.ch/info/suisse/11462967-la-chasse-aux-masques-perimes-est-lancee-les-echanges-ont-commence.html
https://www.ibtimes.sg/high-rate-serious-covid-19-cases-will-hit-us-weeks-warns-expert-48584
https://www.futura-sciences.com/sante/actualites/coronavirus-cellules-infectees-coronavirus-ont-tentacules-poussent-81770/
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