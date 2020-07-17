GOLD: Barbarous Relic or Friend of Liberty? Confiscation Coming?

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Government propaganda is super-abundant in America. When it comes to money, Americans are expected to never contemplate a single thought about gold as the ultimate money. For thousands of years, countless civilizations around the world have used gold and silver for their economic transactions. Gold is the money of the marketplace that always ends up trumping the fiat money of governments. Gold will outlast The Fed, and the time to start thinking about it is now!