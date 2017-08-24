[Aug 24, 2017] Rob Skiba shares his testimony, the high price of doing research and discusses getting back to SEED (49.3K views on YouTube!)

This is an elaborated version of an interview Richie from Boston did with me back in June of 2017. He asked me about my testimony and what led me to doing the various types of research I've done. So, I shared with him a story I've never told before regarding the major crucible of my life and what happened next, which has led me down the path I've taken with my research. We discussed what it means to "count the cost" as it pertains to standing for what you believe in. And finally, in the last half-hour or so of the interview I discussed my SEED project and revealed that I am redirecting all my time and energy back onto making it a reality.If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.Support donations can be made here: