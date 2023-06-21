Mark Passio spricht über Souveränität, Selbstverteidigung, Meditation/Kontemplation und Anarchie

Ich bin über dieses Video gestoßen und hatte den Impuls es zu übersetzen.
Hier spricht Mark Passio unter anderem über Souveränität, Selbstverteidigung, dem Unterschied zwischen Meditation / Kontemplation und Anarchie.
Mein weiteres Schaffen findet ihr auf:
Telegram: https://t.me/heilungdurchwahrheit
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCnaVHwZOltce9_S_IveSPNw
Odysee: odysee.com/@Heilung_durch_Wahrheit:4
