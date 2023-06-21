Create New Account
Mark Passio spricht über Souveränität, Selbstverteidigung, Meditation/Kontemplation und Anarchie
Heilung durch Wahrheit
Ich bin über dieses Video gestoßen und hatte den Impuls es zu übersetzen.

Hier spricht Mark Passio unter anderem über Souveränität, Selbstverteidigung, dem Unterschied zwischen Meditation / Kontemplation und Anarchie.

Mein weiteres Schaffen findet ihr auf:

Telegram: https://t.me/heilungdurchwahrheit

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCnaVHwZOltce9_S_IveSPNw

Odysee: odysee.com/@Heilung_durch_Wahrheit:4

