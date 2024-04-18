Pitiful Animal





Apr 16, 2024





This poor puppy was dumped in a dumpster.

He couldn’t drink water but just licks the ice so he didn't release a lot of liquid.

He had severe anemia, we would treat it with vitamins.

We had eliminated 70% of the liquid.

The doctor was giving him medicine and giving him very little food.

He was struggling with hemoglobin near zero and was severely malnourished.

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tEAfRRVKRD4