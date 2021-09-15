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COVID-19 Vaccine SIDE EFFECTS: 14 Women & 2 Men Tell Their Story 🤕
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32 views • September 15, 2021
Still think the COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective? Think again... Here's fourteen women and two men telling their COVID-vaccine injury story. Lives are being destroyed by these experimental gene therapy "vaccines" a.k.a actual bioweapons... and they don't even stop COVID-19, at all.
Mirrored from: https://odysee.com/@gabbyraetalker:2/extremelyy-urgent-message-please-share:0
Brought to you by Gabbyrae Talker
Gabbyrae: I am an independent journalist vlogger and my passion is making videos on REAL life events that reveals TRUTH! If you are looking to view my new videos you can find me on many of the non-censored websites! To name a few here links to my new pages. Choose any of the following websites that work best for you:
BITCHUTE
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OiqonWxVV6tu/
iCONNETFX:
https://iconnectfx.com/view/c7777dc5-fe0a-ec11-9969-0050568299de
ODYSEE:
https://odysee.com/@gabbyraetalker:2
Y🚫UTUBE:
https://www.youtube.com/c/GabbyRaeTalker
(where many videos may not be found and is censored and deleted)
23,252 Deaths 2,189,537 Injured Following COVID Shots Reported in European Union’s Database of Adverse Drug Reactions
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/23252-deaths-2189537-injured-following-covid-shots-reported-in-european-unions-database-of-adverse-drug-reactions/
1,135,579 Injuries 1,559 DEAD in the UK Following COVID-19 Injections According to UK Government
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/1135579-injuries-1559-dead-in-the-uk-following-covid-19-injections-according-to-uk-government/
CDC Records Show 12,791 DEAD and 682,873 Injuries Following COVID-19 Experimental Shots
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/cdc-records-show-12791-dead-and-682873-injuries-following-covid-19-experimental-shots/
COVID Shots Are Killing and Crippling Teens in Record Numbers – Young Children Are Next
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/covid-shots-are-killing-and-crippling-teens-in-record-numbers-young-children-are-next/
Mirrored from: https://odysee.com/@gabbyraetalker:2/extremelyy-urgent-message-please-share:0
Brought to you by Gabbyrae Talker
Gabbyrae: I am an independent journalist vlogger and my passion is making videos on REAL life events that reveals TRUTH! If you are looking to view my new videos you can find me on many of the non-censored websites! To name a few here links to my new pages. Choose any of the following websites that work best for you:
BITCHUTE
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OiqonWxVV6tu/
iCONNETFX:
https://iconnectfx.com/view/c7777dc5-fe0a-ec11-9969-0050568299de
ODYSEE:
https://odysee.com/@gabbyraetalker:2
Y🚫UTUBE:
https://www.youtube.com/c/GabbyRaeTalker
(where many videos may not be found and is censored and deleted)
23,252 Deaths 2,189,537 Injured Following COVID Shots Reported in European Union’s Database of Adverse Drug Reactions
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/23252-deaths-2189537-injured-following-covid-shots-reported-in-european-unions-database-of-adverse-drug-reactions/
1,135,579 Injuries 1,559 DEAD in the UK Following COVID-19 Injections According to UK Government
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/1135579-injuries-1559-dead-in-the-uk-following-covid-19-injections-according-to-uk-government/
CDC Records Show 12,791 DEAD and 682,873 Injuries Following COVID-19 Experimental Shots
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/cdc-records-show-12791-dead-and-682873-injuries-following-covid-19-experimental-shots/
COVID Shots Are Killing and Crippling Teens in Record Numbers – Young Children Are Next
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/covid-shots-are-killing-and-crippling-teens-in-record-numbers-young-children-are-next/
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