Jonathan Turley Breaks Down 'Perilous' Moment For Fani Willis' Lover During Trial
Published 16 hours ago

Jonathan Turley broke down Nathan Wade's "perilous moment" during the trial relating to his relationship with Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

Keywords
hearingfani willisgeorgia da exposedethics complaints

