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Major Internet Outage Worldwide
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401 views • June 08, 2021
Don't forget Cyber Polygon and Klaus Douche telling us they plan on taking the internet and grid down due to a "cyber attack". This is just more lies and false flags. Do not believe it!
https://apnews.com/article/internet-outage-down-fastly-7c607c931faba19584975da74c8fa633
https://cyberpolygon.com/
https://www.fastly.com/
https://apnews.com/article/internet-outage-down-fastly-7c607c931faba19584975da74c8fa633
https://cyberpolygon.com/
https://www.fastly.com/
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