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Benefits I Have Personally Received By Cutting Out CONVENTIONAL & GMO FOOD
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130 views • August 29, 2020
“Let thy food be thy medicine”.
In this video, I spill the “truth tea” about: the benefits I immediately received (we are talking within 24 hours) of cutting out GMO & conventional FAKE food. And switching to 100% organic, NON-GMO food. GMO = GOD MOVE OVER. They are removing our connection with the truth- don’t let them win! Good always defeats evil & the truth always prevails. Don’t think something is wrong with you or you’re a sick before you check your diet.
In this video, I spill the “truth tea” about: the benefits I immediately received (we are talking within 24 hours) of cutting out GMO & conventional FAKE food. And switching to 100% organic, NON-GMO food. GMO = GOD MOVE OVER. They are removing our connection with the truth- don’t let them win! Good always defeats evil & the truth always prevails. Don’t think something is wrong with you or you’re a sick before you check your diet.
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