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BREAKING! General Mike Flynn EXPOSES Bill Gates Big Pharm Tax-Funded Mass Murder With Total Immunity
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742 views • October 16, 2021
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Previous Updates:
Q: Red October! Hunters Become The Hunted! Joe Rogan's Red-Pilling 100 Million! CDC, FDA, Big Pharm EXPOSED!
https://rumble.com/vnrwfl-q-red-october-hunters-become-the-hunted-joe-rogan-red-pilling-millions-cdc-.html
Q: The Art of The Decode Basics 101: Dan Scavino Tweets, InstaGram Posts & Timestamps! The Military Intelligence Sting of The Century!
https://rumble.com/vnnwwx-q-the-art-of-the-decode-basics-101-dan-scavino-tweets-ig-posts-and-timestam.html
Trump is Q+ EPIC BQQMS Bombs & Comms! DESTROYS Cabal Dems RINO's & Fake News! Enemy of The People!
https://rumble.com/vnjsdz-trump-is-q-epic-bqqms-bombs-and-comms-destroys-cabal-dems-rinos-and-fake-ne.html
Vernon Jones SEX Scandal! Racist Anti-White RINO DEMOLISHED By Stew Peters! Career-Ending Interview!
https://rumble.com/vngvu3-breaking-vernon-jones-sex-scandal-racist-anti-white-rino-demolished-in-care.html
Q's Perfect 3.5 Year Prediction [BOOM WEEK] Durham Indictments! Gitmo Tribunals! These People Are Evil, Sick & Stupid!
https://rumble.com/vncbwz-q-perfect-3.5-year-prediction-boom-week-durham-indictments-gitmo-tribunals-.html
Q+ Trump: Here Comes The BQQMS! Indictments [DECLAS] D5 Avalanche! Activate Sessions, Durham, Lin Wood!
https://rumble.com/vn9bh1-q-trump-here-comes-the-bqqms-indictments-declas-d5-avalanche-activate-sessi.html
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JOIN US ON TELEGRAM:
https://t.me/ChristianPatriotNews
Contact Us: [email protected]
We are the enemy of Big Tech, Big Money and Big Media!
Together, let's expose the lies of the enemy. Impart a little truth every day. Especially the Truth that Jesus Christ is Lord!
Any support you can provide is greatly appreciated. We're in this together. Together WE WILL WIN! Please support the fight.
GIVE SEND GO (Christian Site) *U.S. PLUS INTERNATIONAL*
https://givesendgo.com/ChristianPatriotNews
NEW! Donor Box (accepts eChecks)
https://donorbox.org/christian-patriot-news
Sign up for Cash App using my code and you’ll get $5 FREE.
Cash App Cash Tag: $ChristianPatriot
Here's a link...
https://cash.app/app/QLNZCXH
Already have Cash App? Here's my Cash App Link:
https://cash.app/$ChristianPatriot
NOW YOU CAN BUY ME A COFFEE! *U.S. PLUS INTERNATIONAL*
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/ChristianTruth
Previous Updates:
Q: Red October! Hunters Become The Hunted! Joe Rogan's Red-Pilling 100 Million! CDC, FDA, Big Pharm EXPOSED!
https://rumble.com/vnrwfl-q-red-october-hunters-become-the-hunted-joe-rogan-red-pilling-millions-cdc-.html
Q: The Art of The Decode Basics 101: Dan Scavino Tweets, InstaGram Posts & Timestamps! The Military Intelligence Sting of The Century!
https://rumble.com/vnnwwx-q-the-art-of-the-decode-basics-101-dan-scavino-tweets-ig-posts-and-timestam.html
Trump is Q+ EPIC BQQMS Bombs & Comms! DESTROYS Cabal Dems RINO's & Fake News! Enemy of The People!
https://rumble.com/vnjsdz-trump-is-q-epic-bqqms-bombs-and-comms-destroys-cabal-dems-rinos-and-fake-ne.html
Vernon Jones SEX Scandal! Racist Anti-White RINO DEMOLISHED By Stew Peters! Career-Ending Interview!
https://rumble.com/vngvu3-breaking-vernon-jones-sex-scandal-racist-anti-white-rino-demolished-in-care.html
Q's Perfect 3.5 Year Prediction [BOOM WEEK] Durham Indictments! Gitmo Tribunals! These People Are Evil, Sick & Stupid!
https://rumble.com/vncbwz-q-perfect-3.5-year-prediction-boom-week-durham-indictments-gitmo-tribunals-.html
Q+ Trump: Here Comes The BQQMS! Indictments [DECLAS] D5 Avalanche! Activate Sessions, Durham, Lin Wood!
https://rumble.com/vn9bh1-q-trump-here-comes-the-bqqms-indictments-declas-d5-avalanche-activate-sessi.html
FOLLOW ME ON GAB:
https://gab.com/ChristianPatriotNews
✅ Enjoy The Healthy Aging Support of Collagen 🔥
Get 51% Off Here ➡️ www.HealthWithPatriot.com
This is my FAV trusted source ^^^^💪💪
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