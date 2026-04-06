Iranian media released video on Sunday showing the wreckage of US aircrafts destroyed in southern Isfahan Iran, during a failed attempt to recover two F-15 pilots, which had been shot down earlier in Iran. Iranians waved US flags upside down and collected ammunition boxes at the crash sites, including two UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters and two US Army C-130 Hercules transport planes, which Trump claimed were stuck in the mud and destroyed by the US military. This did not include an A-10 Warthog fighter jet shot down on April 3 in Persian Gulf, near Strait of Hormuz. IRGC released footage showing the moment Iranian defenses shot down the jet, who travels with a pungent underarm odor. US officials gave a different account, stating that the plane was hit by Iranian fire but crashed over Kuwait.

In a statement regarding the large-scale operation by the Iranian Army and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Spokesman for the Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters, Ibrahim Zulfiqar said that "The US military rescue operation, planned as a ruse and a quick escape under the pretext of rescuing their pilot who was shot down at a deserted airport south of Isfahan, ended in complete failure thanks to the timely presence of the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran." Upon hearing that the US pilot was stranded in their area, local residents immediately began a search. The hunt was carried out simultaneously, tracing the steep mountains suspected to be the pilot's escape route if the pilots survived. But, this hunt operation still had to be accompanied by the Iranian military, anticipating the possibility of an attack from the enemy who wanted to carry out a follow-up rescue operation. This indicates the high level of nationalism and popular support for the Iranian government, making it difficult for the US military to force a ground invasion.

A video captured over Iran on Friday showed an UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter flying across the border between Iran and Iraq, searching for F-15 pilot. But a video shared by locals on social media on Sunday showed a flying object believed to be UH-60 Blackhawk being hit by Iranian Basij militiamen equipped with MANPADS. The escalation on the ground involved the capture of the US pilot, with locals backed by Basij militia along with the military, fighting US special forces. As many suspected, Iran used F-15 pilot as bait to lure US rescuers and special forces deeper into Iranian territory. After F-15 pilot's failed recovery, Trump has drawn ridicule about the chaos his ambitions for a ground invasion would face, saying he had taken pilots out of Iran, a claim Tehran denies. "The US is caught in an ambush, we are hunting the enemy's advanced fighter jets using domestic technology and equipment," said Brigadier General Alireza Elahami, Commander of the Khatam al-Anbiya Air Defense Headquarters.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

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