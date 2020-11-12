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The Road to Calvary
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6 views • November 12, 2020
An instrumental I wrote to bring us back to the realization of the immense sacrificej of Jesus Christ on the cross for our sins. I wrote this visualizing the journey to Golgotha. I have never been to the Holy Land, but it is one place I always wanted to go. Perhaps someone that has been there can share the journey's length, steepness of the climb, etc., to help give a better understanding of what Christ went through on the road to Calvary.
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