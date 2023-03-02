Trouble in Zion: Could Israeli Civil War End Zionist Experiment in Palestine?

Thousands of Israelis marched in streets across the country again today in protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s scheme to change the Zionist state’s judicial system.

The protests come in response to a series of bills that seek to radically change Israel’s courts and weaken the power of judges and prosecutors including the Attorney General. The plans have drawn wide public opposition, from business leaders and legal experts to military reservists who say the changes would lead to authoritarian rule.

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 3/01/23

You can partner with us by visiting TruNews.com/donate, calling 1-800-576-2116, or by mail at PO Box 690069 Vero Beach, FL 32969.

The Fauci Elf is a hilarious gift guaranteed to make your friends laugh! Order yours today! https://tru.news/faucielf

It’s the Final Day! The day Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. You can order the second edition of Rick’s book, Final Day. https://www.rickwiles.com/final-day