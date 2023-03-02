Trouble in Zion: Could Israeli Civil War End Zionist Experiment in Palestine?

Thousands of Israelis marched in streets across the country again today in protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s scheme to change the Zionist state’s judicial system.
The protests come in response to a series of bills that seek to radically change Israel’s courts and weaken the power of judges and prosecutors including the Attorney General. The plans have drawn wide public opposition, from business leaders and legal experts to military reservists who say the changes would lead to authoritarian rule.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 3/01/23
