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Rav Sofer from Bnei Brak warns against the Covid-19 vaccine
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62 views • August 20, 2021
Posted 7February2021 rodef shalom "Rav Sofer from Bnei Brak":
Rav Sofer from Bnei Brak warns against the Covid-19 vaccine. He discusses, among other things, the media and medical corruption. They have already proved that that they are not honest and one is not allowed to rely on them. Bill Gates, Pfizer,
Rav Sofer from Bnei Brak warns against the Covid-19 vaccine. He discusses, among other things, the media and medical corruption. They have already proved that that they are not honest and one is not allowed to rely on them. Bill Gates, Pfizer,
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