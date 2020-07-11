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*URGENT information on COVID Vaccine!!!! - Please watch and share!!! - Dr Carrie Madej shares IMPORTANT information on CV19 Vaccine
Vigilent Citizen
Vigilent Citizen
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47560 views • July 11, 2020
Dr Carrie Madej shares IMPORTANT information on CV19 Vaccine

Source :
https://healthimpactnews.com/2020/bill-gates-outspends-u-s-government-and-provides-18-billion-to-who-for-covid-vaccines/

https://www.google.com/imgres?imgurl=https%3A%2F%2Fashley-everly.s3.amazonaws.com%2Fvaccine-ingredients%2Foverview%2Fcdc-vaccine-excipient-and-media-summary%2Fpage_3.jpg&;imgrefurl=https%3A%2F%2Fvaccine.guide%2Fvaccine-ingredients%2Foverview%2Fcdc-vaccine-excipient-and-media-summary%2F&tbnid=QAWX7q3VCUpydM&vet=1&docid=abe9OLOd5heABM&w=1275&h=1650&q=human+fetal+cells+in+vaccines&hl=en-us&source=sh%2Fx%2Fim&fbclid=IwAR3BX-IaelU8NAaZ2ZA87m4JRjJZZgFSTy-LUv0B9-FaTTu5mh3fPjMs_Ug

https://www.ageofautism.com/2016/06/wheres-the-outrage-vaccines-and-aborted-fetal-tissue.html?fbclid=IwAR2CZA-xAn_kQ1Ux9qMbgHssczG3I4zqeXm7EJ-DBq7j3BUDhcBIkH7MddA

https://www.theverge.com/2019/7/16/20697123/elon-musk-neuralink-brain-reading-thread-robot?fbclid=IwAR21V4ZuRajzjeu_0DxxYVg320CHxGYsW-DwvLD3ao11AyKqSIo522Fr8O4

https://www.sciencealert.com/an-invisible-quantum-dot-tattoo-is-being-suggested-to-id-vaccinated-kids?fbclid=IwAR21neuhFR-3Vw1ScuJ3egALDKT8sR0wGC0_Uo3AUyTvk36wPMGuV4ais8I
https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/pubs/pinkbook/downloads/appendices/b/excipient-table-2.pdf?fbclid=IwAR2ZnugBHy0G-SmdHEoRqn_vrgJ-n2GbwgZDsV7G6k7Q89ar5Ji5aBFx2UE

Vaccine Information on Covid19, nanotechnology, smart phone health apps, rDNA, rRNA, patenting GMO
https://www.theverge.com/2019/7/16/20697123/elon-musk-neuralink-brain-reading-thread-robot
https://vaccine.guide/
https://www.sciencealert.com/an-invisible-quantum-dot-tattoo-is-being-suggested-to-id-vaccinated-kids
https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/pubs/pinkbook/downloads/appendices/b/excipient-table-2.pdf
https://www.ageofautism.com/2016/06/wheres-the-outrage-vaccines-and-aborted-fetal-tissue.html
https://images.app.goo.gl/vupvXgtfp8aFsUg28
https://healthimpactnews.com/2020/bill-gates-outspends-u-s-government-and-provides-18-billion-to-who-for-covid-vaccines/
Recombinant DNA (rDNA) molecules are DNA molecules formed by laboratory methods of genetic recombination (such as molecular cloning) to bring together genetic material from multiple sources, creating sequences that would not otherwise be found in the genome.
Immortalized cells (also called continuous cells or cell lines) are primary cells whose telomeres and/or tumour suppressor genes have been altered. Tumour suppressor genes (e.g. p53 and Rb) are important for signalling the cell to stop dividing when the likelihood of DNA damage is higher (i.e. after multiple cell cycles, read more about the cell cycle on our knowledge base). In the case of immortalized cells, these genes have been knocked down or their function inhibited so that the cell is able to keep dividing indefinitely.
S
NVIC.org information on vaccines
https://www.corvelva.it/en/component/tags/tag/rapporto-vaccini.html Site for Italian report on vaccines
https://youtu.be/hTTlT7CWRLQ hydrogel nanobots
https://youtu.be/jzOeY2DVHyE DARPA video on hydrogel biosensors
https://ghr.nlm.nih.gov/primer#testing
Discusses law of naturally occurring genes cannot be patented; however, synthetic/Modified genes can be patented
Keywords
healthcancerfreedomvaccinesgmosciencelieshumanitytruthaimediadepopulationdnananotechnologyvirusexposegovernment corruptionfaucicoronagenetically modifiedalteredcovid 19
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