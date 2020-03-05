Classical physics and the old science taught us that human beings were mere survival machines powered by chemicals and genes. They taught us that the brain was the originator of consciousness, and that our internal worlds of thought, emotion, sensation, and morality were mere by-products of material evolution. They taught us that we humans were separate, isolated entities in a desolate, mechanical, clockwork universe. They taught us that time and space were finite and that nothing traveled faster than light.Quantum physics and the new science, however, teach us that human beings are spiritual entities having this physical experience. They teach us that consciousness is the primary mind-stuff of the universe, and that time, space, and matter exist only within and by virtue of consciousness. They teach us that we humans are indivisible from our environment and each other, that our bodies, the stars and space are composed of One undifferentiated expanse of vibrating energy.In short, the old material science brought us a disempowering message of division and haphazard coincidence; the new spiritual science brings us the empowering message of absolute unity and divine cosmic mind."The Immaterial Physical World" was taken from my book, "Spiritual Science" available on Lulu and Amazon: