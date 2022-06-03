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ACTS OF MALICE Memorial Day Irony; Biden IHR Amendments Fail; New Risks In Vaccine Tech; Media: “Anti-Vaxxers Can’t Be Beat”; Pfizer Docs Paint Perilous Pregnancy Picture
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73 views • June 03, 2022
EPISODE 270: ACTS OF MALICE
Memorial Day Irony; Biden IHR Amendments Fail; New Risks In Vaccine Tech; Media: “Anti-Vaxxers Can’t Be Beat”; Pfizer Docs Paint Perilous Pregnancy Picture
Guests: Meryl Dorey, Katie Ashby-Koppens, Shabnam Palesa Mohamed, Dr. Naomi Wolf
Memorial Day Irony; Biden IHR Amendments Fail; New Risks In Vaccine Tech; Media: “Anti-Vaxxers Can’t Be Beat”; Pfizer Docs Paint Perilous Pregnancy Picture
Guests: Meryl Dorey, Katie Ashby-Koppens, Shabnam Palesa Mohamed, Dr. Naomi Wolf
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