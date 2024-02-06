Europe imports coal from Africa

Net zero propaganda led Europe to close coal mines to rely on renewable energy, to ‘save the planet’, this is Richards bay in South Africa and this is a queue of diesel trucks full of coal, being exported to Europe to keep the lights on.
Shhh it’s a secret.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.