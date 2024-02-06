Create New Account
Europe imports coal from Africa
Published 16 hours ago

Net zero propaganda led Europe to close coal mines to rely on renewable energy, to ‘save the planet’, this is Richards bay in South Africa and this is a queue of diesel trucks full of coal, being exported to Europe to keep the lights on.

Shhh it’s a secret.

energyeuropeafricacoaldiesel

