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ABSOLUTELY DO NOT TRUST POLITICIANS (ALL)
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18 views • November 07, 2020
The entire world is currently being assaulted by its political overlords, who have bewitched them with a terrible plague of hope porn, which has paralyzed them with delusion. Jesus warned us, “DO NOT BE DECEIVED!” And the psalmist cautioned: “Trust not in princes, nor in the children of men in whom there is no safety” (Psalm 145:3 [LXX] Psalm 146:3 [NIV]). This video is the entire compilation (videos 1-5) of the series “Absolutely Do Not Trust Politicians.” If one is to heed Jesus’ and the psalmist’s counsel, it is imperative that they are informed to recognize the deceivers and their deception.
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Help Scott equip the body of Christ to effectively reach millions of people with the gospel of Jesus Christ. You can help by (1) sharing this video with others (2) getting Scott's books, and effectively sharing your faith to lead others into God's Kingdom, (3) praying for Scott's ministry, and (4) giving financial support to produce materials and media to promote the gospel of Jesus the Messiah.
Link to Scott's ebooks on Amazon Kindle:
http://www.amazon.com/Scott-Stephens/e/B00ML3JHT4/ref=dp_byline_cont_ebooks_1
Financial support can be given electronically, or by check or money order at the links below:
https://www.paypal.me/SCOTTSTEPHENSTV
SCOTT STEPHENS TV
PO BOX 391
OWASSO, OK 74055
Link to Scott's BItChute channel https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ro6vKPfd9WBz/
Follow Scott's videos uncensored on LBRY https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@ScottStephensTV:c
and Odysee https://odysee.com/$/invite/@ScottStephensTV:c
Link to Scott's Brighteon channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/scottstephenstv
Link to Scott's BrandNewTube channel: https://brandnewtube.com/search?keyword=scottstephenstv
Help Scott equip the body of Christ to effectively reach millions of people with the gospel of Jesus Christ. You can help by (1) sharing this video with others (2) getting Scott's books, and effectively sharing your faith to lead others into God's Kingdom, (3) praying for Scott's ministry, and (4) giving financial support to produce materials and media to promote the gospel of Jesus the Messiah.
Link to Scott's ebooks on Amazon Kindle:
http://www.amazon.com/Scott-Stephens/e/B00ML3JHT4/ref=dp_byline_cont_ebooks_1
Financial support can be given electronically, or by check or money order at the links below:
https://www.paypal.me/SCOTTSTEPHENSTV
SCOTT STEPHENS TV
PO BOX 391
OWASSO, OK 74055
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