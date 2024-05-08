May 8 Daily Reminders!

Micah 3:6. I am the Lord, I do not change
God never changes. We are the ones that must change and we make adjustments in our lives to hit our target then make fine adjustments to hit the Bullseye. Men of Christ! body of Christ make your adjustments today.
