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URGENT! Full Disclosure Of Media Propaganda Needed Now
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35 views • May 08, 2020
Reproduced video originally released by Dr. Rachid Buttar. The collusion between the media outlets and the secret services exposed. The reason all mainstream media outlets are all chanting the same propaganda about COVID-19 is because it comes from the same source that controls what people are programmed to perceive as reality. Which is based on lies and misinformation to move forward the Cabal's destined agenda - a New World Order.
ALL mainstream media outlets are owned/ controlled by a tiny single digit number of multi billionaires, controlled by the Cabal. Even the state owned BBC in the UK receives funding from The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation - surprised?
ALL mainstream media outlets are owned/ controlled by a tiny single digit number of multi billionaires, controlled by the Cabal. Even the state owned BBC in the UK receives funding from The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation - surprised?
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