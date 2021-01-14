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PANDEMIC WARRIOR 81 DR. SIMONE GOLD BLOWS LID COVID 19 IS A LIE GAME ON EVIL!
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1102 views • January 14, 2021
LIVE STREAMS Playlist:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls/playlists?page=1
www.awarriorcalls.com the world must go for TRUTH and the SOLUTION!
Dr Simone Gold is an amazing woman with the courage of a thousand lions....
She alone with this ONE VIDEO destroys the COVID LIE narrative and the EVIL pushing these vaccines on all of the world.
This is a wonderful and easy to understand TRUTH Simone brings forward.
Share far and wide with your family and use against your 'bosses' if they are attempting to force masks on you.
This is truly another video all the world needs to see... to understand the LIE THAT IS before our world by central bankers, pope and monarch .... the biggest criminal enterprises in our world today... that we the people now see and will TAKE THEM DOWN!
God Speed
A Warrior Calls is launched and now taking the world by storm on these platforms:
- BRIGHTEON (main channel): https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls
- BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/K6tBDPiVYwHO/
- RUMBLE (Live streams & foundational knowledge videos only):
www.rumble.com/c/awarriorcalls
- YOUTUBE (pandemic videos not on this site as it is censored ):
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4xG9TWLBIuWZuGXwVaS20w
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls/playlists?page=1
www.awarriorcalls.com the world must go for TRUTH and the SOLUTION!
Dr Simone Gold is an amazing woman with the courage of a thousand lions....
She alone with this ONE VIDEO destroys the COVID LIE narrative and the EVIL pushing these vaccines on all of the world.
This is a wonderful and easy to understand TRUTH Simone brings forward.
Share far and wide with your family and use against your 'bosses' if they are attempting to force masks on you.
This is truly another video all the world needs to see... to understand the LIE THAT IS before our world by central bankers, pope and monarch .... the biggest criminal enterprises in our world today... that we the people now see and will TAKE THEM DOWN!
God Speed
A Warrior Calls is launched and now taking the world by storm on these platforms:
- BRIGHTEON (main channel): https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls
- BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/K6tBDPiVYwHO/
- RUMBLE (Live streams & foundational knowledge videos only):
www.rumble.com/c/awarriorcalls
- YOUTUBE (pandemic videos not on this site as it is censored ):
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4xG9TWLBIuWZuGXwVaS20w
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