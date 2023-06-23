How To Cook A Zucchini

This is a video short of our first ever Zucchini that we grew in our garden some years ago. Eva (my wife) took this short video clip of it (before we ate it) and added some special FX from an app that she found for her Iphone and, viola!
Robots= One - Zucchini= Nil
I would put this short video on Youtube, but I think they may give me a 'strike' due to the gratuitous violence shown in the video clip.
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
NOTE: There is a DEFINITE connection between Westcombe
Motion Pictures and this channel.
eh fri17:37
