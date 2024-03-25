Create New Account
Lyme disease...the truth
THEREALITYOFHEALTH
My Take on Lyme Disease: Germ Theory vs. Terrain Theory


In this episode of my podcast, the Reality of Health, I dive into the contested topic of Lyme disease, challenging the common medical assertion that it is transmitted by tick bites carrying the bacterium Borrelia. I make a case for the terrain theory over the germ theory, arguing against the existence of Lyme disease as it is currently portrayed in mainstream medicine. Throughout the episode, I reference various sources and point out the lack of solid evidence to back up the germ theory's explanation for Lyme disease. I question the diagnosis, treatment, and general understanding of this condition within conventional medical practices. I discuss the beneficial role of bacteria in clearing away dead tissues, suggesting that what is commonly diagnosed as Lyme disease might actually be the body reacting to different toxins. 




00:00 Welcome to the Reality of Health Podcast


00:39 A Revolutionary Discovery in Health


00:55 Debunking Lyme Disease: The Myth Unraveled


01:20 Exploring the Terrain Theory vs. Germ Theory


01:59 The Lyme Disease Controversy: A Deep Dive


06:05 Questioning the Foundations of Lyme Disease


11:00 The Flaws in Lyme Disease Research and Diagnosis


21:40 The Terrain Theory: A Different Perspective on Health

