Performative Benevolence and Strategic Exploitation: Signaling Analysis of Intergroup Moral Theater

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A mutual performance unfolds where one group projects exaggerated empathy and moral superiority through costly gestures, while the other strategically accepts the benevolence for personal gains, privately dismissing it as weakness. This creates a cycle of hypocrisy, dignity loss, and transactional exploitation rooted in human signaling and opportunism.
Read the article at Real Free News https://realfreenews.substack.com/p/performative-benevolence-and-strategic
#PerformativeBenevolence #MoralSignaling #VirtueSignalingCycle #IntergroupExploitation #BenevolenceFraud
6:30End Screen