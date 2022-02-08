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CONNECTING THE DOTS - THE MAIN GOAL OF THE COVID SHOTS ARE POPULATION REDUCTION
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232 views • February 08, 2022
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A lot of the injections are placebos/saline solutions, because they don't want everyone dying at once: I think maybe a third are kill shots, probably causing cancer. The ongoing booster shots are to make people more docile and compliant. Their main goal of these covid injections are population reduction. They are designed to kill as many people as possible through a.) Antibody dependent as most people have compromised immune systems or b.) sterilize as many people as people.
A lot of the injections are placebos/saline solutions, because they don't want everyone dying at once: I think maybe a third are kill shots, probably causing cancer. The ongoing booster shots are to make people more docile and compliant. Their main goal of these covid injections are population reduction. They are designed to kill as many people as possible through a.) Antibody dependent as most people have compromised immune systems or b.) sterilize as many people as people.
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