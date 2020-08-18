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British "MK-Ultra" Boy Who Tried To Shoot Donald Trump (2016)
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31 views • August 18, 2020
• British "MK-Ultra" Boy Who Tried To Shoot Donald Trump (2016)
• Michael Steven Sandford = 211 (Jewish Ordinal)
• Freemasonic Lodge = 711 (Satanic)
• Masonic Headlines = 711 (Satanic)
• Double Headed Eagle = 711 (Satanic)
• John Wilkes Booth = 711 (Satanic)
• Michael S. Sandford = 711 (Satanic)
• Treasure Island = 330 (Franc Baconis)
• Mystère Theater = 174 (Reverse Ordinal)
At a June 18, 2016 rally for presumptive-nominee Donald Trump's presidential campaign in Las Vegas, Nevada, Michael Steven Sandford attempted to grab the pistol of a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officer providing security for the event. Upon arrest and after waiving his Miranda rights, Sandford claimed that he had wished to kill Trump to prevent him from becoming president. Sandford was charged with disorderly conduct and "illegal alien in possession of a firearm" for having previously rented a pistol at a shooting range. On September 13, 2016, he pleaded guilty to both charges. Sandford was sentenced to 12 months and one day's imprisonment, and was released and deported to the United Kingdom after 6 months.
Sandford, a British citizen, had a lengthy history of mental disorders, and the incident prompted criticism of mental health care in the United Kingdom. While the incident did not receive sustained media coverage in the United States, it was the subject of a documentary commissioned by the British Broadcasting Corporation during February 2017.
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
• British man who tried to shoot Donald Trump returns to UK just five months into one-year sentence: https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/home-news/michael-sandford-shoot-donald-trump-british-las-vegas-arrives-back-uk-heathrow-a7717236.html
• More at: https://www.truthernetwork.com/
• Fu*k Facebook, YouTube and Twitter...
• Michael Steven Sandford = 211 (Jewish Ordinal)
• Freemasonic Lodge = 711 (Satanic)
• Masonic Headlines = 711 (Satanic)
• Double Headed Eagle = 711 (Satanic)
• John Wilkes Booth = 711 (Satanic)
• Michael S. Sandford = 711 (Satanic)
• Treasure Island = 330 (Franc Baconis)
• Mystère Theater = 174 (Reverse Ordinal)
At a June 18, 2016 rally for presumptive-nominee Donald Trump's presidential campaign in Las Vegas, Nevada, Michael Steven Sandford attempted to grab the pistol of a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officer providing security for the event. Upon arrest and after waiving his Miranda rights, Sandford claimed that he had wished to kill Trump to prevent him from becoming president. Sandford was charged with disorderly conduct and "illegal alien in possession of a firearm" for having previously rented a pistol at a shooting range. On September 13, 2016, he pleaded guilty to both charges. Sandford was sentenced to 12 months and one day's imprisonment, and was released and deported to the United Kingdom after 6 months.
Sandford, a British citizen, had a lengthy history of mental disorders, and the incident prompted criticism of mental health care in the United Kingdom. While the incident did not receive sustained media coverage in the United States, it was the subject of a documentary commissioned by the British Broadcasting Corporation during February 2017.
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
• British man who tried to shoot Donald Trump returns to UK just five months into one-year sentence: https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/home-news/michael-sandford-shoot-donald-trump-british-las-vegas-arrives-back-uk-heathrow-a7717236.html
• More at: https://www.truthernetwork.com/
• Fu*k Facebook, YouTube and Twitter...
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