Jamie Foxx Is 'Partially Paralyzed and Blind' After Covid Jab!

This article appeared in OK Magazine, a mainstream publication, today. This video goes out to anyone who has ever pressured or shamed anyone into receiving the covid vax because it was the 'cool', 'in' thing to do. Jamie did not even initially want to get it, but was coerced and pressured.
okmagazine.com/p/jamie-foxx-paralyzed-blind-blood-clot-brain-covid-19-vaccine
