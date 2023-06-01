Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Jamie Foxx Is 'Partially Paralyzed and Blind' After Covid Jab!
209 views
channel image
Tami's Topics Of The Week
Published Yesterday |

This article appeared in OK Magazine, a mainstream publication, today. This video goes out to anyone who has ever pressured or shamed anyone into receiving the covid vax because it was the 'cool', 'in' thing to do. Jamie did not even initially want to get it, but was coerced and pressured.

okmagazine.com/p/jamie-foxx-paralyzed-blind-blood-clot-brain-covid-19-vaccine

Keywords
updatejamie foxxcovid vaccineok magazine

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket