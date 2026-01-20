Dr.SHIVA™ LIVE: Shiva4Senate 2026: The Only True Opposition Beyond The Two Fakirs Trump & Mamdani

Streamed live on Nov 6, 2025

Dr.SHIVA™ LIVE: Shiva4Senate 2026: Our History of Fighting & Winning. The Only True Opposition Beyond The Two Fakirs Trump & Mamdani





In this presentation, Dr. SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, Inventor of Email, and Independent Candidate for President of the United States and U.S. Senate, reviews the history of Truth Freedom Health® and his journey as a revolutionary, bottoms-up leader: landmark lawsuits, timely truth-telling, corruption exposed, systems-based solutions delivered, communities built.





He then contrasts this record with the grifter class and Not-So-Obvious-Establishment who keep people talking and distracted, propping up figureheads like Trump and Mamdani to harvest the right and the left while blocking a real bottoms-up movement. He connects this to our prior exposure of Harvard and MIT tenured professors as a modern Brahmin caste extracting from working people.

No idols. No false saviors. Only results. Full Blogpost: https://vashiva.com/dr-shiva-live-shi...





Get Educated, or Be Enslaved

TruthFreedomHealth.com





To attend an online OPEN HOUSE with Dr.SHIVA this THURSDAY at 11 AM

EST or 8 PM EST.





RSVP at: VASHIVA.com/ORIENTATION.





Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, Inventor of Email, Scientist & Engineer,

Candidate for US President is committed to health, education, and

innovation.





Dr. SHIVA’s most recent innovation is the Truth Freedom Health® SYSTEM

that is an educational, community, and technology platform that is

enabling everyday people to become wiser and smarter – to think beyond

Left & Right, “Pro-” and “Anti-” – by learning the SCIENCE OF SYSTEMS

– to see things as they truly are to know the real problem to innovate

the real solution.





To learn more about the Truth Freedom Health® System, visit

https://TruthFreedomHealth.com and contribute to this global

educational movement to become a Warrior-Scholar.





Find out more at https://TruthFreedomHealth.com.





Be the Light!

Dr.SHIVA





e: [email protected]

w: https://vashiva.com

w: https://TruthFreedomHealth.com

w: https://Shiva4President.com

Twitter: @va_shiva

Facebook: / va.shiva.ayyadurai

YouTube: / @drvashiva

Gab: https://gab.com/ShivaAyyadurai

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/DrSHIVA

Telegram: https://t.me/vashiva

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/OBgu...

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@drvashiva

Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/VASHIVA

TikTok: / drvashiva