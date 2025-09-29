BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Trump thanks Netanyahu for agreeing to the Gaza plan, saying working together can end years of conflict and begin a new chapter of security, peace, & prosperity for the region.
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1321 followers
35 views • 24 hours ago

More:  Trump says he is ‘hearing’ that Hamas wants to accept the deal as well.

🇺🇸Trump says the proposed Gaza plan has Arab and Muslim leaders committed to demilitarizing Gaza.

Trump says Netanyahu will have full US backing to do what he ‘would have to do’ if Hamas rejects the deal.

@Sputnik

iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
