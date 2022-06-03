3 Pentecost The Spirit: Men Turned Into Saints Boldly Exclaim The Wonders Of God!

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No one took time to think it through.
Philosophy. Thinking to come up with what is the "right thing to do."
Jesus was a righteous man.
God is righteous.
They are correct. They are Right. With some things there is no need to debate. God is right.
Think about railroads. Why didn't God make railroads if they are so good for the advancement of his creation? Making a steam Engine: If you follow it to it's logical conclusion. A few men owning the railroads will have a monopoly, more land than God gave individual. They will have an army, empire of men working for them. They have to steal or take land that doesn't belong to them. God didn't give them the land. Same with ships. This monopoly will be bigger than the individual. Charge gold and silver coins disproportionately with the individual. What an individual with his own two hands can accumulate. With the army, accumulation of masses of wealth the organization becomes an empire. Stealing, robbing, forcing others off their land. Become rulers over the individuals. Oppressors. Through sin a group of people make themselves "Kings."
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Resistance Chicks: Leah and Michelle Svensson report with a Founding Fathers "Christian" commentary on the latest events in the United States and around the world.
Resistance Chicks, Masfaith3, Leah and Michelle, Contact Information January 2021
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