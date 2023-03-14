https://gettr.com/post/p2bae0t7758

3/12/2023 Miles Guo: Only when we are strong can we take down the CCP. I will turn the memories of my younger brother and parents into bullets and forces against the CCP so that future generations of the CCP will suffer the extreme pain that I bring to them. Basically, all the major banks that you can think of will be finished!

3/12/2023 文贵直播：只有我们强大才能灭共，文贵把对八弟和父母的怀念化作子弹和力量，让中共的千秋万代都享受文贵带来的极端痛苦；大家知道名字的大银行基本都会全完！

