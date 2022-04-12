BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Shots May Be Altering Human DNA to Produce Spike Protein on a Long-Term Basis
In Search Of Truth
In Search Of Truth
558 followers
Follow
2
Share
Report
52 views • April 12, 2022
Dr. McCullough: "If this is true, this means people who have taken the vaccine now actually have a permanent alteration in their genes, that they themselves have the code for this dangerous Wuhan spike protein... that they themselves, years later, could potentially produce the spike protein either on a chronic low level to cause disease, or on an inducible level... This is far and away the most worrisome paper that has been published since the release of the vaccines. And if it's true, we could be in real trouble because parent cells would pass it on to daughter cells. That means gametocytes, that is sperm and egg [cells], will contain some of this and pass it down to the baby, and we'll never be able to get this spike protein out of the human species."

Please Subscribe and Share, it's free and helps the channel immensely!

Please join our Locals Community: https://insearchoftruth.locals.com
Find me on Gab: https://gab.com/maddengd
Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/libtardlogic101
CloutHub: https://app.clouthub.com/#/users/u/InSearchOTruth/posts
Minds: https://www.minds.com/insearchotruth/
Odysee referral link: https://odysee.com/$/invite/@InSearchOfTruth:7
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@InSearchOfTruth:7
Parler: https://parler.com/user/InSearchOTruth
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/mSnEZaCPc4v8/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/MaddenGD
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/insearchotruth

Check Out Plexus For Great Health Products For The Whole Family:

https://mysite.plexusworldwide.com/maddengd

Indian Pharmacy, please tell them Greg Madden sent you! https://pharmacyonearth.com/

Join Celsius Network using my referral code 145722a88e when signing up and earn $50 in BTC with your first transfer of $400 or more! #UnbankYouself

http://celsiusnetwork.app.link/145722a88e

Use my referral link https://crypto.com/app/btxdxb92pv to sign up for Crypto.com and we both get $25 USD :)

Sign up for Coinbase using my link and we can each get $10 in Bitcoin

https://www/coinbase.com/join/madden_ana?src=ios-link

Join Fold to earn Bitcoin back on debit card purchases:

https://use.foldapp.com/r/T4AEKE7V

Hey! Managing your crypto would be so much easier if you had Maiar. Get a $10 cashback reward in Maiar when you buy eGold with my referral link:

https://get.maiar.com/referral/zdpiq2ub5w

Donations:
paypal.me/maddengd
CashApp: $maddengd
Venmo: @Greg-Madden-6
BTC: bc1q5nf8a5ltpqdy0dcjqaweyqjqj3dp6sdltugu88
ETH: 0x64EDb248B1b9317123706Ab4AAc90d8356498268
ADA: addr1v8nk5jhq9lztj8kegwzuxj3r0msewy8qe9wtz6r3ky3whystczu6e
DOT: 16J87Hh5tUaRtsy64BPAS7sSDuBsPh9G26v3TCk5ARn1Q21y
XRP: rH8SMpGCxCwoio76HPE12hsNchQt6V8uFD
XRP Tag: 3587675116
PayID: maddengd.crypto
PayString: maddengd$paystring.crypto.com
Keywords
vaccinepfizercovidmrnapetermcculloughreversetranscribereversetranscription
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
ADHD linked to nearly 50% higher risk of gut problems, major review finds

ADHD linked to nearly 50% higher risk of gut problems, major review finds

Cassie B.
Music May Aid Recovery From Acute Stress, Study Finds

Music May Aid Recovery From Acute Stress, Study Finds

Belle Carter
Experts Identify Physical Signs Linked to Prolonged Smartphone Scrolling

Experts Identify Physical Signs Linked to Prolonged Smartphone Scrolling

Edison Reed
Compound in Dark Chocolate May Slow Aging, Report Says

Compound in Dark Chocolate May Slow Aging, Report Says

Coco Somers
Breast milk&#8217;s hidden microbial world: How bacteria shape infant immunity and long-term health

Breast milk’s hidden microbial world: How bacteria shape infant immunity and long-term health

Willow Tohi
Study: Israel, Pfizer Knew of COVID-19 Vaccine Cardiac Risks Before Public Disclosure

Study: Israel, Pfizer Knew of COVID-19 Vaccine Cardiac Risks Before Public Disclosure

Morgan S. Verity
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy