Europe will FREEZE this winter & America CAN’T HELP THEM

Oct 18, 2022 Massive protests are sweeping Europe — from London to Brussels — yet America's mainstream media refuses to cover it. Why? Perhaps it's because these protesters are fed-up with far-left policies that have resulted in sky-high inflation, dangerously low oil supplies, and food prices that are STILL increasing. And while Europe faces a winter during which citizens may not be able to afford heat, America is not in a position to help them. In this clip, Glenn explains why U.S. policies have made America — the world's most reliable lifeboat — unable to responsibly assist the nations that will soon need it most.
