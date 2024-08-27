Riccardo Bosi: The Big News

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
RFK Jr. & DJT On The Same Platform
* This is a seminal moment.
* Unity is the key.
* There is a better way than left vs. right or Democrat vs. Republican etc.
The full webcast is linked below.
AustraliaOne Party | The Green Room (27 August 2024)
https://rumble.com/v5cjbnp-australiaone-party-the-green-room-27-august-2024.html