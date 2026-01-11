They Lied About Food For 30 Years

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The New Pyramid Exposes The Biggest Health Scam In U.S. History
* Since the 1990s, the U.S. had a food pyramid that led to skyrocketing diabetes.
* One of the lesser-known influences behind those guidelines comes from a small Christian denomination: Seventh-Day Adventists.
* The U.S. Department Of Health & Human Services along with the Department Of Agriculture rolled out a new food pyramid.
Redacted News (10 January 2026)
https://rumble.com/v745j3g-breaking-the-food-pyramid-was-a-fraud-and-it-helped-trigger-the-diabetes-ex.html