© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
We’re getting screwed... and not in a good way!
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
75 views • October 31, 2020
Muzzled like dogs and manacled like prisoners..
Welcome to 1984 folks and the end of any previous life as we knew it. 😴
Shared from and subscribe to:
Erraticlee Me
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCroDKaVty31rF5az1r9qxgg
Welcome to 1984 folks and the end of any previous life as we knew it. 😴
Shared from and subscribe to:
Erraticlee Me
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCroDKaVty31rF5az1r9qxgg
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.