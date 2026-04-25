Following lengthy negotiations, the European Union has agreed to provide Kyiv with a 90 billion euro loan in 2026–2027. The funds are allocated strictly to two main areas: the budget and defense. Thirty billion euros will cover the state budget deficit and pay teachers, doctors, civil servants, and pensioners. The remaining €60 billion will go toward procuring weapons, ammunition, and military equipment, as well as investing in Ukraine’s defense industrial complex.

Clearly, Ukraine’s economy cannot function independently. Without foreign financial assistance, the government cannot provide basic necessities, such as salaries for doctors and teachers.

Meanwhile, Moscow continues to destroy Ukraine’s energy and transportation infrastructure. These strikes are intended to increase spending from the Ukrainian budget and exacerbate the economic situation. Guided “Geran” drones struck the “Kovtunovo” substations near the village of the same name in the Sumy region and near the town of Vasylkivske in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

Fighting continues in the Kharkiv sector, southwest of Volchansk. Russian troops are attempting to consolidate their positions in Verkhnya Pisarevka and advancing toward Losivka. Meanwhile, further east, Russian assault units are fighting for new positions in the border zone.

Near Gulyaipole on the northern flank of the front, units of the Russian “Vostok” military group are fighting across a broad front. They are gradually pushing Ukrainian troops out of the vicinity of Oleksandriivka. This sector had been relatively quiet for a long time, but now Russian troops have concentrated their efforts toward the Volchya River.

The heaviest fighting is taking place on the western bank of the Volchya River. The Ukrainian army is trying to stop Russian troops from gaining a foothold in the area adjacent to the “Novopavlovsky Forest” nature reserve. Nevertheless, assault troops have managed to cross the water barrier in several places and are gradually gathering in the forest to launch attacks toward Lesnoye.

Capturing this settlement would allow the Russians to secure a foothold on the Volchya’s banks. Additionally, Russian units will be able to bring Ukrainian formations’ supply routes in the “Dibrovsky” nature reserve under fire control.

After several months of grueling fighting, it became clear that the Ukrainian attacks on this section of the front had run out of steam without achieving significant results. Russian forces recaptured most of the positions they had lost during the Ukrainian offensive. Meanwhile, on other sections of the front, Russian forces took advantage of the weakened Ukrainian defenses and continued their advance.

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