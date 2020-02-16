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The Rural Survival Show - A spencial Report #COVID19
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55 views • February 16, 2020
This video was produced to meet YouTubs;s rules
#COVID19 #wuhanvirus #coronavirus
These videos are intended to keep our weekly radio show listeners up-to-date on what's going on around them, to offer a "heads-up" if you will. Please like and subscribe if you wish.
Useful Links (references below):
The Show's website: http://www.ruralsurvival.life/
Listen Live to the Radio Show on RBN: http://shorturl.at/KRWX0
Facebook: http://shorturl.at/uEMSU
Twitter: https://twitter.com/rural_show
Radio Show Sponsor: http://www.heartdrop.com/
Donations to the Podcasts & Radio Show: http://ruralsurvival.life/#contact
Donations to Republic Broadcasting Network: http://republicbroadcasting.org/donat...
►The Radio Show airs live on Republic Broadcasting Network every Saturday Morning at 10:00 Central
References:
https://youtu.be/yZCBEZMmsTg?t=105
https://bnonews.com/index.php/2020/02...
https://www.reddit.com/r/COVID19/comm... (aw Crap Moment)
https://www.taiwannews.com.tw/en/news... (as well as this one)
Videos:
https://twitter.com/VOG_2020/status/1...
https://twitter.com/AliMromar/status/...
https://twitter.com/bigapple_agent/st...
https://twitter.com/WLaowai8/status/1...
https://twitter.com/livecrisisnews/st...
https://twitter.com/freddie1999/statu...
https://twitter.com/Thearchct/status/...
https://twitter.com/IAMIRONMAN7/statu...
https://twitter.com/HimalayaGlobal/st...
https://twitter.com/freddie1999/statu...
https://twitter.com/vela_vince/status...
https://twitter.com/bigapple_agent/st...
https://twitter.com/livecrisisnews/st...
https://twitter.com/MiffyPekkle/statu...
https://twitter.com/HimalayaGlobal/st...
https://twitter.com/iWinterIsComing/s...
https://twitter.com/Rntk____/status/1...
https://twitter.com/livecrisisnews/st...
https://twitter.com/ArtOfTheMakina/st...
https://twitter.com/UmbiSam/status/12...
https://twitter.com/Rntk____/status/1...
https://twitter.com/news_ntd/status/1...
https://twitter.com/UNNTV1/status/122...
https://twitter.com/Rntk____/status/1...
https://twitter.com/nerd_hawk/status/...
https://twitter.com/ZippyTheChicken/s...
https://twitter.com/Healthadvice48/st...
https://www.reddit.com/r/PublicFreako...
#COVID19 #wuhanvirus #coronavirus
These videos are intended to keep our weekly radio show listeners up-to-date on what's going on around them, to offer a "heads-up" if you will. Please like and subscribe if you wish.
Useful Links (references below):
The Show's website: http://www.ruralsurvival.life/
Listen Live to the Radio Show on RBN: http://shorturl.at/KRWX0
Facebook: http://shorturl.at/uEMSU
Twitter: https://twitter.com/rural_show
Radio Show Sponsor: http://www.heartdrop.com/
Donations to the Podcasts & Radio Show: http://ruralsurvival.life/#contact
Donations to Republic Broadcasting Network: http://republicbroadcasting.org/donat...
►The Radio Show airs live on Republic Broadcasting Network every Saturday Morning at 10:00 Central
References:
https://youtu.be/yZCBEZMmsTg?t=105
https://bnonews.com/index.php/2020/02...
https://www.reddit.com/r/COVID19/comm... (aw Crap Moment)
https://www.taiwannews.com.tw/en/news... (as well as this one)
Videos:
https://twitter.com/VOG_2020/status/1...
https://twitter.com/AliMromar/status/...
https://twitter.com/bigapple_agent/st...
https://twitter.com/WLaowai8/status/1...
https://twitter.com/livecrisisnews/st...
https://twitter.com/freddie1999/statu...
https://twitter.com/Thearchct/status/...
https://twitter.com/IAMIRONMAN7/statu...
https://twitter.com/HimalayaGlobal/st...
https://twitter.com/freddie1999/statu...
https://twitter.com/vela_vince/status...
https://twitter.com/bigapple_agent/st...
https://twitter.com/livecrisisnews/st...
https://twitter.com/MiffyPekkle/statu...
https://twitter.com/HimalayaGlobal/st...
https://twitter.com/iWinterIsComing/s...
https://twitter.com/Rntk____/status/1...
https://twitter.com/livecrisisnews/st...
https://twitter.com/ArtOfTheMakina/st...
https://twitter.com/UmbiSam/status/12...
https://twitter.com/Rntk____/status/1...
https://twitter.com/news_ntd/status/1...
https://twitter.com/UNNTV1/status/122...
https://twitter.com/Rntk____/status/1...
https://twitter.com/nerd_hawk/status/...
https://twitter.com/ZippyTheChicken/s...
https://twitter.com/Healthadvice48/st...
https://www.reddit.com/r/PublicFreako...
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