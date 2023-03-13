Rev 15-16 The foreshadowing of spiritual warfare today.

The ways of Jehovah, The Perfect Law of Liberty, One faith from Jehovah Christianity, The kingdom, His power, agape love, supernatural objective truth are as high as the heavens above and exceeding abundantly greater than the kingdoms of men, ruled over by Satan the man of sin Rom. 5:12. The ways of Elohim have been hidden away so that Satan with his mega sword of every wind of the doctrine of men could exist. Elohim's hidden manna of supernatural objective truth is straightforward, clear, and powerful; "Patiently endure the suffering from the kingdoms of men until the coming of Christ." Job; 2 Thess. 2:1-11; James 5:7. Christ will reign, from heaven, with the Perfect Law of Liberty on earth for one day to Him, the Lord’s day, but it will be 1,000 years to men divided into two ages, the first coming of the Lord in 70 AD Judas 3, and the second coming of the Lord in about 2065 AD 2 Pet. 3:8; Rev. 22:20.





As foreshadowed by Nehemiah, the Sword of the Spirit is the Bible, in part 1 Cor. 13:9-12. The Perfect Law of Liberty is going through a 40-year restoration Micah 7:15; Rev. 5:1ff. It is wielded by Christ in these last days against the subjective truth and pseudo-science, kingdoms of men, and the mega sword of Satan Heb. 1:2; Rev. 6:2.





The second coming of the Lord is preceded by spiritual warfare until the great and notable day of the Lord. It follows the same timeline that preceded the first coming of the Lord. 3 years of pre-Christian warfare during Matt., Mark, Luke, and John starting in 2022AD. The first 40 years of the second age of Christianity before the Kingdom Acts – Revelation. We are in the last days or end times of the kingdoms or world orders of men; Dan. 12:4; Joel 2; Acts 2:17-21; 2 Pet. 3. The destroyer 1 Cor. 10:10, or space weather is on the way, and you can see it approaching Heb. 10:25, and the same fire that will destroy those who do not repent Rom. 5:13; Acts 17:30; Rev. 18:4; Matt. 7:21ff will make a new heaven and new earth for Christians to inherit Matt. 5:5 for the last 740 years of humanity, ruled over by the King of Kings.





