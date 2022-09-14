Pre-Roll Trends & Performance

Of the inhalable cannabis categories, Pre-Rolls are perhaps some of the most convenient product types. This may be why this category has continued to grow in both the US and Canada since our last report, and is currently the second largest product category next to Flower in Canada, and the third largest product category in the US. Throughout this report, we revisit this category and take a close look at the growth of Pre-Rolls, examining market share and segments in the US and Canada.

Through the first six months of 2022, consumers in the US and Canada have spent over $752M and $402M CAD, respectively, on Pre-Rolls. Canadian consumers are especially enthusiastic about this category, as Pre-Rolls made up nearly a quarter of all cannabis sales from January through June 2022, second only to Flower (42.6%). In the US, Pre-Rolls make up 12.6% of all cannabis sales, growing over 2% from the same period last year. When we take a closer look at Pre-Roll segments, we find that the Connoisseur/Infused segment has been growing in both countries. In the US, Connoisseur/Infused Pre-Rolls are the most popular among consumers and make up 41.5% of total sales. In Canada, this segment is not quite yet as popular, but has increased from 0.1% to 11.2% of total sales in the last year. The most popular Pre-Roll segment in Canada is Single Strain Hybrids, with 42% of total sales.

From this data, it is clear that the Pre-Roll category is growing in both the US and Canada. It seems that the Flower category continues to surrender some of its grip on cannabis sales to other product categories, and Pre-Rolls are benefitting as well as they are now the second largest category in Canada and the third largest in the US through the first part of 2022. Showing particularly strong growth in share of total sales in the first two quarters of the year, it will be interesting to see if Pre-Rolls maintain this trajectory through the rest of 2022 and into the future.

