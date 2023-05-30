The War in Ukraine is a Reaction to the Expansion of NATO – Georgian Prime Minister Garibashvil

NO NATO!

The war in Ukraine is a reaction to the expansion of NATO" – Georgian Prime Minister Garibashvili.

- Why, in your opinion, did Russia launch an invasion of Ukraine in 2022?

- I think everyone knows the reason.

"I'm not sure I know. What do you think?

- I think that you and the audience know well. One of the main reasons was NATO, the expansion of NATO, right? And many other reasons.

- Do you think that the expansion of NATO provoked the war?

- I don't want to speculate, I don't want to quote the statements of the Russian government. But one of the reasons was Ukraine's desire to become a member of NATO. Therefore, we see the consequences.