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Space Force Whistleblower Uncovers Marxist Infiltration of Military
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361 views • May 19, 2021
Lt. Col. Matthew Lohmeier: Space Force commander fired for critical race theory criticism is seen in the clip with Hannity defending his position and what happened .
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