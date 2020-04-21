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EXPOSED: Religious Hypocrisy During the COVID19 Pandemic
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56 views • April 21, 2020
During this COVID-19 (corona virus) pandemic, we are seeing more religious hypocrisy than ever from the likes of Benny Hinn, Kenneth Copeland, and Torben Sondergaard. Watch this video to see how they are taking advantage of people to promote themselves and get more cash in their pockets. More importantly, learn what you need to do to not be deceived by these false prophets and teachers during the COVID19 pandemic.
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