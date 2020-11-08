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Breathin' Free in DC: 8 November 2020
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20 views • February 19, 2021
With Blumpf defeated officially and BTFO eternally by the mainstream media, DC residents reflect on the psycho-spiritual hell they've been living in for the past 4 years of the orangeman's reign of terror and are breathin' easy now that a demented pedo ghoul Manchurian candidate is named the 46th bresident of our great duhmocrasy
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