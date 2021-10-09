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A DREAM THAT ROCKED THE WORLD
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30 views • October 09, 2021
Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on Daniel 2:1-49. Nebuchadnezzar was the most powerful man in the world. But he was anxious. One night he went to bed and he started to think about the future. He had a dream that made him anxious. So he could not sleep. He knew that the dream was important. The real God was speaking to him, although he did not know it (Daniel 2:29).
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Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au
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