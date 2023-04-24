THEY LIED: Critical Insights on the Hunter Biden Laptop Investigations

Buck Sexton & Charlie Kirk shed more light on the censorship industrial complex machine machine with specific points about how they swung the election.
Poll after poll shows Hunter Biden laptop story would have been decisive in the 2020 election. The intelligence mafia had to make sure Trump didn't win again. @bucksexton and @RealCharlieKirk with CRITICAL insight here.
"Election interference," anyone?
#Election2020
https://rumble.com/v2jqgd4-they-lied-hunter-bidens-laptop.html
