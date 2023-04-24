Create New Account
THEY LIED: Critical Insights on the Hunter Biden Laptop Investigations
GalacticStorm
Published 14 hours ago |
Buck Sexton & Charlie Kirk shed more light on the censorship industrial complex machine machine with specific points about how they swung the election. 
Poll after poll shows Hunter Biden laptop story would have been decisive in the 2020 election. The intelligence mafia had to make sure Trump didn't win again. @bucksexton and @RealCharlieKirk with CRITICAL insight here. 

"Election interference," anyone?

#Election2020

https://rumble.com/v2jqgd4-they-lied-hunter-bidens-laptop.html 



whistleblowercongressional investigationbiden crime familyhunter biden laptop

