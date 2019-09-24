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9/11 Simulations (FULL Movie 2014)
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108 views • September 24, 2019
Flight simulations show the impossibility in reaching the low altitude speeds claimed for the Boeing airliners before hitting the towers of World Trade Center. No such airliners hit the towes, yet a lot of people witness "airliners" closing in on or hitting the towers - or rather cutting through the building like a hot nife through butter. We know why the towers and building 7 came down as dust - but what actually hit building 1 and 2 looking like an airline is still an unanswered qeustion. Missiles perhaps?
Source: pilotsfor911truth.org/core and patriotsquestion911.com/pilots
Source: pilotsfor911truth.org/core and patriotsquestion911.com/pilots
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